DC visits cattle markets

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh visited model cattle markets and checked all necessary arrangements made there for animals, sellers and buyers.

He met with middlemen and buyers and directed the livestock staff to make arrangements for the safety of animals from Congo virus attack.

He strictly directed for cleanliness of the markets, sheds and wash rooms and allocation of waiting areas for the visitors.

He also directed for ensuring clean drinking water, setting up ramps, first aid facility, dispensary, parking, information boards, complaint cells and emergency phone numbers.

He directed the livestock doctors to ensure their presence in the markets round the clock.