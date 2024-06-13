Open Menu

DC Visits Cattle Markets

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 13, 2024 | 12:50 PM

DC visits cattle markets

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh visited model cattle markets and checked all necessary arrangements made there for animals, sellers and buyers.

He met with middlemen and buyers and directed the livestock staff to make arrangements for the safety of animals from Congo virus attack.

He strictly directed for cleanliness of the markets, sheds and wash rooms and allocation of waiting areas for the visitors.

He also directed for ensuring clean drinking water, setting up ramps, first aid facility, dispensary, parking, information boards, complaint cells and emergency phone numbers.

He directed the livestock doctors to ensure their presence in the markets round the clock.

Related Topics

Attack Water Congo Market All From

Recent Stories

PCB chairman calls for support for national team a ..

PCB chairman calls for support for national team amid T20 World Cup 2024

7 minutes ago
 PM proposes formation of committee to resolve poli ..

PM proposes formation of committee to resolve political issues

35 minutes ago
 Girl raped in Lahore by doctor she met through mat ..

Girl raped in Lahore by doctor she met through matrimonial app

42 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 June 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 June 2024

4 hours ago
 Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, ..

Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, new schemes of power sector

13 hours ago
Science & Technology sector receives allocation of ..

Science & Technology sector receives allocation of Rs. 7,000 million in PSDP 202 ..

13 hours ago
 Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024 ..

Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024-25

13 hours ago
 BISE staffers sports competitions concluded

BISE staffers sports competitions concluded

13 hours ago
 Rs. 765 million allocated for National Heritage & ..

Rs. 765 million allocated for National Heritage & Culture Division

13 hours ago
 Govt earmarks Rs. 7,257.997 million for Aviation D ..

Govt earmarks Rs. 7,257.997 million for Aviation Division in PSDP 2024-25

13 hours ago
 Govt allocates Rs. 9,870.000 million for Interior ..

Govt allocates Rs. 9,870.000 million for Interior Ministry in PSDP 2024-25

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan