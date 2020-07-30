DC visits cattle markets, inspects SOPs

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) ::Deputy Commissioner (DC) Haripur Captain Retired Nadeem Nasir Thursday visited Cattle Market Khalabat Road Haripur and took a detailed look at the arrangements made for Eid-ul-Adha.

Deputy Commissioner Haripur Nadeem Nasir also distributed masks among the people visiting the market and necessary instructions were issued to the concerned officers.

Assistant Commissioner Haripur and Tehsil Municipal Officer Haripur were also present on the occasion.