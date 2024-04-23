DC visits Central Jail

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh visited Central Jail here on Tuesday

and checked menu and food quality.

He also inquired about the provision of necessary facilities and quality of food

by the jail administration.

He also visited jail hospital and inquired about health of under treatment prisoners.

He directed the jail superintendent to take necessary steps for making the jail inmates

productive after their release.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Dr Shahab Aslam and others were also present on the occasion.