Open Menu

DC Visits Central Jail

Sumaira FH Published April 23, 2024 | 05:20 PM

DC visits Central Jail

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh visited Central Jail here on Tuesday

and checked menu and food quality.

He also inquired about the provision of necessary facilities and quality of food

by the jail administration.

He also visited jail hospital and inquired about health of under treatment prisoners.

He directed the jail superintendent to take necessary steps for making the jail inmates

productive after their release.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Dr Shahab Aslam and others were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Jail

Recent Stories

Law Minister expresses Govt's resolve to address i ..

Law Minister expresses Govt's resolve to address issue of missing persons

6 minutes ago
 Rizwan’s batting order may be changed: Sources

Rizwan’s batting order may be changed: Sources

2 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif to visit Guangzhou exhibition in Chin ..

Nawaz Sharif to visit Guangzhou exhibition in China

3 hours ago
 FM Dar not traveling to China: Foreign Office

FM Dar not traveling to China: Foreign Office

4 hours ago
 PM takes notice of deliberate delay in tax cases

PM takes notice of deliberate delay in tax cases

4 hours ago
 Iranian President visits Allama Iqbal’s mausoleu ..

Iranian President visits Allama Iqbal’s mausoleum

5 hours ago
Iranian President arrives in Lahore today

Iranian President arrives in Lahore today

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2024

9 hours ago
 Islam enlightened world with its teachings about k ..

Islam enlightened world with its teachings about knowledge: Dr Jamileh

17 hours ago
 Record London close as oil prices drop on easing M ..

Record London close as oil prices drop on easing Middle East fears

18 hours ago
 TV tower in Kharkiv struck as Russia captured vill ..

TV tower in Kharkiv struck as Russia captured village

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan