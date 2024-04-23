DC Visits Central Jail
Sumaira FH Published April 23, 2024 | 05:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh visited Central Jail here on Tuesday
and checked menu and food quality.
He also inquired about the provision of necessary facilities and quality of food
by the jail administration.
He also visited jail hospital and inquired about health of under treatment prisoners.
He directed the jail superintendent to take necessary steps for making the jail inmates
productive after their release.
Additional Deputy Commissioner General Dr Shahab Aslam and others were also present on the occasion.
