DC visits central library to inspect renovation work

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Dr Farhan Farooq on Wednesday inspected

the up-gradation, repair and renovation work of the Central Library

Bahawalpur.

He reviewed the ongoing construction work in the library's main building,

the children’s complex, newspaper section, and other areas.

On the occasion, Chief Librarian Dr Rana Javed Iqbal, Deputy Director

Development Faisal Shahzad, and Executive Engineer of Buildings were

present.

Under the scheme, repair work on the main building, as well as the construction

and repair of canteen, store, washrooms, parking area, and other sections

of the library would be carried out, with an estimated cost of Rs 120 million.

The Deputy Commissioner directed the officials concerned to ensure that

the construction work was completed on time and to a high standard.

Later, Deputy Commissioner Dr. Farhan Farooq visited Govt Sadiq Model

Girls High School and Comprehensive Girls High School.

He went to the classrooms and inquired the students about the educational

activities.

The DC also inspected the school’s computer lab and reviewed the cleanliness

efforts in the school.

CEO education Chaudhry Muhammad Akram was also present.