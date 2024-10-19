Open Menu

DC Visits Chak 6, Chak 24 To Inspect Cleanliness

Sumaira FH Published October 19, 2024 | 04:50 PM

DC visits Chak 6, Chak 24 to inspect cleanliness

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr. Farhan Farooq made a surprise visit to Union Council No. 6-BC, and Chak No. 24-BC, and conducted a detailed review of cleanliness and sanitation.

He instructed the staff present on-site to strictly adhere to official working hours. He warned that any negligence or laxity in providing basic facilities to the public would not be tolerated.

The DC also assessed the process of collecting government fees in the Union Council. Following complaints of excessive fee collection, he promptly ordered the Deputy Director of Local Government and Rural Development to conduct an inquiry.

The DC firmly directed that all government fees in the Union Council be collected according to the established schedule. He cautioned that legal action would be taken against responsible individuals in case of any violations. He instructed that every effort should be made to provide maximum facilities to the public.

The deputy commissioner further stated that public complaints should be resolved promptly and effectively, and transparency and the rule of law should be ensured in the union councils.

