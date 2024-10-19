DC Visits Chak 6, Chak 24 To Inspect Cleanliness
Sumaira FH Published October 19, 2024 | 04:50 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr. Farhan Farooq made a surprise visit to Union Council No. 6-BC, and Chak No. 24-BC, and conducted a detailed review of cleanliness and sanitation.
He instructed the staff present on-site to strictly adhere to official working hours. He warned that any negligence or laxity in providing basic facilities to the public would not be tolerated.
The DC also assessed the process of collecting government fees in the Union Council. Following complaints of excessive fee collection, he promptly ordered the Deputy Director of Local Government and Rural Development to conduct an inquiry.
The DC firmly directed that all government fees in the Union Council be collected according to the established schedule. He cautioned that legal action would be taken against responsible individuals in case of any violations. He instructed that every effort should be made to provide maximum facilities to the public.
The deputy commissioner further stated that public complaints should be resolved promptly and effectively, and transparency and the rule of law should be ensured in the union councils.
Recent Stories
Constitutional amendments: Fazl’s residence becomes hub for consultations
Security forces apprehend five Khwarij in Pishin IBO
Punjab govt decides to initiate artificial rainfall to combat air pollution
TikToker Wajid Ali Rajpoot set to enter entertainment industry
Chief of the Naval Staff Visited Italy and Attended Trans-Regional Seapower Symp ..
Emirati Human Resources Development Council and Dubai Customs Sign Strategic MoU ..
SPARK x Transformers: A Powerful Phone by TECNO’S at an Unbeatable Price
PITB Holds Training on 'Suthra Punjab Performance Evaluation Dashboard'
Realme GT6 Vs Vivo V40: Are you Confused in your Flagship Choice?
Blast hits FC convoy near KP CM Gandapur’s farmhouse
Israeli PM Netanyahu’s home attacked
The "Establishment of Special Court (Overseas Pakistanis' Property) Act 2024" pr ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Musical bands shined in KP despite social media addiction2 minutes ago
-
Rs. 4m fine imposed on shopkeepers in Lodhran12 minutes ago
-
Newborn boy's body found12 minutes ago
-
Bus provided to Govt Girls College12 minutes ago
-
DC reviews Highways Department development schemes12 minutes ago
-
DC visits Child Protection Bureau, reviews facilities12 minutes ago
-
Lahore Police arrested 29,711 power pilferers this year so far22 minutes ago
-
CTO orders zero tolerance against one-way violations22 minutes ago
-
CTD arrests seven terrorists during 129 operations32 minutes ago
-
DC reviews cleanliness, anti-encroachment operations32 minutes ago
-
Constitutional amendments: Fazl’s residence becomes hub for consultations34 minutes ago
-
PPC delegation calls on President SCCI42 minutes ago