DC Visits Chehlum Procession Route
Faizan Hashmi Published August 26, 2024 | 10:54 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain, District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Hasan Iqbal along with Chenab Rangers and local officials of law enforcement agencies visited Chehlum Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) procession route.
They reviewed security, traffic and administrative matters.
Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sialkot Anum Babar, members of District Peace Committee, Rescue 1122, Urban Defence Organization, Civil Defence Department, Municipal Corporation and local officials of Sialkot Waste Management Company (SWMC) were also present on the occasion.
The organizers of the procession met Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain and DPO Hassan Iqbal and expressed their gratitude for the excellent security and administrative arrangements.
Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain and DPO Hasan Iqbal said that as per the instructions of the Punjab government, foolproof security arrangements were made at Chehlum.
The Deputy Commissioner said that the services of the members of the District Peace Committee are also commendable.
The main procession of Chehlum from Sialkot district started from the main Imambargah, Adda Pasrurian at 10 am which passed through different areas and ended at the Markazi Imam Bargah before Isha prayer.
