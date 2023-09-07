DC visits Chehlum procession route, reviews security arrangements

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Irfan Nawaz Memon Thursday visited the designated route of chehlum procession of Hazrat Imam Hussain and reviewed the foolproof security arrangements.

He was accompanied by SSP Operations, Additional Deputy Commissioners (ADCs), concerned SPs, Assistant Commissioners (ACs) and Magistrates, and stakeholders of all relevant departments.

The DC inspected the security arrangements along the procession route and directed the police officers to ensure that no stone is left unturned to ensure the safety of the participants.

He said that the police officers on duty would not leave their point until the end of duty. Senior police officers would periodically check and brief the duty officers.

Moreover, walk-through gates have been installed at the entry point of the procession and participants will be allowed to enter after a body search.

Specialist snipers will be deployed on rooftops for the security of the procession. Roads, bridges and other public places have been blocked.

The implementation of the code of conduct and SOP issued regarding Hazrat Imam Hussain has been ensured in every case.

The DC said, "Islamabad Police is using all resources to ensure foolproof security arrangements." He further said, "Protecting the lives and property of the citizens is the Primary responsibility of the ICT Administration, and they are fully committed to it." "The procession of Chehlum will enter the street No 30, after which the Maghrib prayer will be offered at the Martyrs Square," he informed.

The DC appealed to the participants to cooperate with the police and maintain law and order.