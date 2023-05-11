UrduPoint.com

DC Visits Chenab Bridge

Muhammad Irfan Published May 11, 2023 | 05:00 PM

DC visits Chenab Bridge

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Umar Jahangir on Thursday paid a visit to Chenab Bridge and expressed satisfaction with the law and order situation.

He was accompanied by City Police Officer Mansoor ul-Haq Rana along with other district officers.

They raised the morale of security officials appointed at the bridge and said that all-out efforts were being made to maintain peace in the district with surrounding localities.

They said the protection of public installations and properties would be ensured at any cost and warned of taking strict action against violators.

The CPO said local police were vigilant in protecting the lives and properties of the public, adding that no one could be allowed to interrupt the peace in the region.

It is worth mentioning here that PTI's leaders and workers blocked Chenab Bridge the other day to mark protest against the arrest of Imran Khan.

