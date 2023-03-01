UrduPoint.com

DC Visits Child Protection Bureau

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 01, 2023

DC visits Child Protection Bureau

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa on Wednesday visited the Child Protection and Welfare Bureau of Bahawalpur and interacted with children and gifted them chocolates.

He reviewed the educational facilities available in the bureau and inspected the classrooms, hostel, mess, kitchen, lawn, and other sections.

He said sports equipment and more furniture would be provided for the children. He directed that more plants should be planted at the facility.

In-charge of Child Protection and Welfare Bureau Noshaba Malik briefed the DC that 72 children were living in the institution. She also informed him about the curricular and co-curricular activities of the children.

The children were provided with good food and the best educational and sports facilities, she added.

Later, the DC visited Primary Health Center Chak 24BC and reviewed the medical facilities available at the primary health center.

He visited the vaccination center, labor room, and outdoor department of the primary health center. He also inspected the stock of medicines available at the hospital.

He checked the attendance of medical officers and paramedical staff and reviewed the sanitation of the hospital. The medical officer informed him about the treatment and supply of medicines.

