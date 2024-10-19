Open Menu

DC Visits Child Protection Bureau, Reviews Facilities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 19, 2024 | 04:40 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr. Farhan Farooq visited the Child Protection and Welfare Bureau Bahawalpur and conducted a detailed review of the facilities provided to the children residing in the institution, including educational activities, living arrangements, and the quality of food.

He toured the classrooms and spoke with the resident children to inquire about the quality of education and teaching matters. He also visited the hostel for the children at the Child Protection and Welfare Bureau Bahawalpur and assessed the facilities provided.

The deputy commissioner checked the quality of food provided to the children at the bureau and emphasized the importance of providing healthy and balanced meals.

He stated that quality nutrition and a clean environment are essential for the physical and mental development of children.

The deputy commissioner also reviewed the sports facilities available for the resident children and issued instructions to the relevant authorities for further improvements. He remarked that the educational, physical, and mental well-being of children is our top priority, and all necessary measures will be taken for their better future. On this occasion, the In-Charge of the Child Protection and Welfare Bureau Bahawalpur Noshaba Malik provided the Deputy Commissioner with a detailed briefing on the overall performance of the institution and the various facilities provided to the children.

