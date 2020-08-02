DC Visits Child Protection, Welfare Bureau To Celebrate Joys Of Eid-ul-Azha
Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sun 02nd August 2020 | 05:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Capt (R) Anwar-ul-Haq Sunday visited Child Protection and Welfare Bureau and spent some time with kids on the second day of Eid-ul-Azha.
On this occasion, he also cut a Eid cake and distributed gifts among them.
He said it was always a pleasure to be with children especially those who were without kith and kin and pledged to make all out efforts for the welfare of them.