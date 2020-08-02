UrduPoint.com
DC Visits Child Protection, Welfare Bureau To Celebrate Joys Of Eid-ul-Azha

Sun 02nd August 2020

DC visits Child Protection, Welfare Bureau to celebrate joys of Eid-ul-Azha

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Capt (R) Anwar-ul-Haq Sunday visited Child Protection and Welfare Bureau and spent some time with kids on the second day of Eid-ul-Azha.

On this occasion, he also cut a Eid cake and distributed gifts among them.

He said it was always a pleasure to be with children especially those who were without kith and kin and pledged to make all out efforts for the welfare of them.

More Stories From Pakistan

