DC visits Child Protection, Welfare Bureau to celebrate joys of Eid-ul-Azha

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Capt (R) Anwar-ul-Haq Sunday visited Child Protection and Welfare Bureau and spent some time with kids on the second day of Eid-ul-Azha.

On this occasion, he also cut a Eid cake and distributed gifts among them.

He said it was always a pleasure to be with children especially those who were without kith and kin and pledged to make all out efforts for the welfare of them.