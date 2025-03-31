DC Visits Children Hospital To Cheer Eid
Muhammad Irfan Published March 31, 2025 | 04:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (Retired) Nadeem Nasir visited Children's Hospital to bring smiles to the faces of ailing children and their families on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.
During the visit, he met young patients undergoing treatment, offered words of encouragement, and distributed sweets among them and their family members. He emphasized that his visit aimed to share the joy of Eid with children facing health challenges and uplift their spirits.
DC Nadeem Nasir also acknowledged the dedication and hard work of hospital staff, commending their relentless efforts to provide quality medical care.
He particularly praised their commitment to serving patients, even on festive occasions like Eid.
He highlighted that Eid is not just about celebrations but also about spreading love, kindness, and hope to those in need. Furthermore, he reaffirmed the district administration’s commitment to prioritizing healthcare services, ensuring that children receive the best medical attention in a nurturing environment.
