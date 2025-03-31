Open Menu

DC Visits Children Hospital To Cheer Eid

Muhammad Irfan Published March 31, 2025 | 04:50 PM

DC visits Children hospital to cheer eid

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (Retired) Nadeem Nasir visited Children's Hospital to bring smiles to the faces of ailing children and their families on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

During the visit, he met young patients undergoing treatment, offered words of encouragement, and distributed sweets among them and their family members. He emphasized that his visit aimed to share the joy of Eid with children facing health challenges and uplift their spirits.

DC Nadeem Nasir also acknowledged the dedication and hard work of hospital staff, commending their relentless efforts to provide quality medical care.

He particularly praised their commitment to serving patients, even on festive occasions like Eid.

He highlighted that Eid is not just about celebrations but also about spreading love, kindness, and hope to those in need. Furthermore, he reaffirmed the district administration’s commitment to prioritizing healthcare services, ensuring that children receive the best medical attention in a nurturing environment.

Recent Stories

UAE President exchanges Eid Al-Fitr greetings with ..

UAE President exchanges Eid Al-Fitr greetings with Presidents of Mauritania and ..

6 hours ago
 Myanmar quake death toll hits 1,700

Myanmar quake death toll hits 1,700

6 hours ago
 Hamad Al Sharqi receives Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers

Hamad Al Sharqi receives Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers

6 hours ago
 Putin congratulates Russian Muslims on Eid Al-Fitr

Putin congratulates Russian Muslims on Eid Al-Fitr

6 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed performs Eid prayer at Mohamed Al ..

Hamdan bin Zayed performs Eid prayer at Mohamed AlFalahi AlYasi Mosque-Al Marfa, ..

6 hours ago
 Ministry of Culture launches ‘Reading Ambassador ..

Ministry of Culture launches ‘Reading Ambassadors Initiative’

6 hours ago
Hazza bin Zayed performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer, rece ..

Hazza bin Zayed performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer, receives well-wishers

6 hours ago
 UAE welcomes formation of new government in Syria

UAE welcomes formation of new government in Syria

6 hours ago
 Scores of Palestinians killed, injured in Israeli ..

Scores of Palestinians killed, injured in Israeli strikes on Gaza

6 hours ago
 UAE’s CEPA programme strengthens global economic ..

UAE’s CEPA programme strengthens global economic ties with 26 strategic agreem ..

6 hours ago
 120,000 worshippers perform Eid prayers at Al-Aqsa ..

120,000 worshippers perform Eid prayers at Al-Aqsa mosque

6 hours ago
 UAE President receives Rulers, Crown Princes, Depu ..

UAE President receives Rulers, Crown Princes, Deputy Rulers on occasion of Eid A ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan