FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Nadeem Nasir paid a surprise visit to the children's hospital, Jhang Road on Wednesday.

He inspected medical facilities in the emergency wards and ICU (Intensive Care Unit) in the hospital and instructed the management

for provision of best treatment facilities to patients.

He also inspected cleanliness in the hospital and expressed satisfaction over revamping.

He directed the doctors and paramedics to treat patients with compassion.

Medical Superintendent Dr Amir Naveed briefed about the service delivery and medicine stock in hospital pharmacy.