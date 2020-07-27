UrduPoint.com
DC Visits Choor Area To Inspect Anti -dengue Activities

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 05:40 PM

DC visits Choor area to inspect anti -dengue activities

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Capt ® Anwar ul Haq Monday said all resources were being utilized for eliminating dengue and concerned departments were fully mobilized for carrying out the task.

During a visit to Choor chowk and its adjacent areas to inspect anti-dengue activities, he directed the health officials that surveillance activities for tracing of larva and its eradication be expedited so that growth of dengue larvae could not spread.

On the occasion, the DC also interacted with the public and inquired about the performance of field teams.

Anwar called upon the residents to keep an eye on vacant plots and under construction buildings which lead to spread of dengue larvae.

He asked the citizens to keep their houses clean and leave no place wet or with stagnant water as prevailing weather suitable for dengue larvae breeding.

More Stories From Pakistan

