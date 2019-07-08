UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Visits Christian Hospital To Review Facilities, Services

Sumaira FH 28 seconds ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 02:41 PM

DC visits Christian hospital to review facilities, services

Deputy Commissioner Amir Afaq Monday here visited Bakh Christian Hospital Qalandarabad and reviewed the medical facilities, services and needs of the hospital

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) : Deputy Commissioner Amir Afaq Monday here visited Bakh Christian Hospital Qalandarabad and reviewed the medical facilities, services and needs of the hospital.

The DC appreciated the commitment and dedication of the hospital staff for the treatment of the patients and termed it exemplary for other hospitals.

He further said all other private and government sector hospitals are providing these facilities to the patients but the sympathetic behavior with the patients makes the difference for the successful treatment which is the trademark of Bakh Christian Hospital Qalandarabad.

At the occasion, he asked for the proposals and suggestions to improve the services of the hospital and also assured the management that district administration would cooperate with them.

Amir Afaq stated that the improvement of the services in Bakh Christian Hospital would not only provide modern facilities to the patient but also lessen the burden on the public sector hospitals.

Related Topics

Christian All Government

Recent Stories

Youth's excessive dependency on smartphones causin ..

24 seconds ago

Water level in glacial-flood hit areas of Chitral ..

26 seconds ago

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan f ..

30 seconds ago

Russian Foreign Ministry Condemns Georgian Journal ..

32 seconds ago

30,000 saplings planted under `Clean and Green Pak ..

13 minutes ago

Taiwan's EVA Air cabin crew end unprecedented stri ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.