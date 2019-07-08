DC visits Christian hospital to review facilities, services

Deputy Commissioner Amir Afaq Monday here visited Bakh Christian Hospital Qalandarabad and reviewed the medical facilities, services and needs of the hospital

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) : Deputy Commissioner Amir Afaq Monday here visited Bakh Christian Hospital Qalandarabad and reviewed the medical facilities, services and needs of the hospital.

The DC appreciated the commitment and dedication of the hospital staff for the treatment of the patients and termed it exemplary for other hospitals.

He further said all other private and government sector hospitals are providing these facilities to the patients but the sympathetic behavior with the patients makes the difference for the successful treatment which is the trademark of Bakh Christian Hospital Qalandarabad.

At the occasion, he asked for the proposals and suggestions to improve the services of the hospital and also assured the management that district administration would cooperate with them.

Amir Afaq stated that the improvement of the services in Bakh Christian Hospital would not only provide modern facilities to the patient but also lessen the burden on the public sector hospitals.