Open Menu

DC Visits Churches In Connection With Christmas

Faizan Hashmi Published December 24, 2023 | 05:40 PM

DC visits Churches in connection with Christmas

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Mansoor Arshad has visited different ‘Churches’ here in Dera Ismail Khan in connection with Christmas and met with elders of the Christian community.

According to the district administration, the deputy commissioner was accompanied by Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Finance Syed Gulfam Abbas Shah during the visit.

The visiting officers also cut Christmas cake along with the Christian community elders and greeted the minority community at their religious festival. Speaking on this occasion, the deputy commissioner said that the administration shares the joys with the Christian community on this occasion.

APP/akt

Related Topics

Minority Christmas Visit Dera Ismail Khan Christian

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 December 2023

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 December 2023

9 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

18 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League table

Football: English Premier League table

18 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

18 hours ago
 Christmas celebrations held at PHC

Christmas celebrations held at PHC

18 hours ago
UNSC resolution on Gaza aid slammed as ‘insuffic ..

UNSC resolution on Gaza aid slammed as ‘insufficient’, prompting ceasefire c ..

19 hours ago
 BFC Rawalpindi to be inaugurated on Jan 15: Secret ..

BFC Rawalpindi to be inaugurated on Jan 15: Secretary Industries

19 hours ago
 KP govt revives Pakistan Arts and Crafts Gallery a ..

KP govt revives Pakistan Arts and Crafts Gallery at Islamabad

19 hours ago
 Maryam Nawaz files nomination papers from NA-119, ..

Maryam Nawaz files nomination papers from NA-119, NA-120

19 hours ago
 Seven killed, 1,285 injured in accidents in Punjab

Seven killed, 1,285 injured in accidents in Punjab

19 hours ago
 Fawad, Murtaza Solangi, Governor Wali hold talks w ..

Fawad, Murtaza Solangi, Governor Wali hold talks with protesters from Balochista ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan