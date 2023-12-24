DC visits Churches in connection with Christmas

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Mansoor Arshad has visited different ‘Churches’ here in Dera Ismail Khan in connection with Christmas and met with elders of the Christian community.

According to the district administration, the deputy commissioner was accompanied by Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Finance Syed Gulfam Abbas Shah during the visit.

The visiting officers also cut Christmas cake along with the Christian community elders and greeted the minority community at their religious festival. Speaking on this occasion, the deputy commissioner said that the administration shares the joys with the Christian community on this occasion.

