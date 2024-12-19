Open Menu

DC Visits Churches In View Of Coming Christmas

Muhammad Irfan Published December 19, 2024 | 11:20 AM

DC Visits churches in view of coming Christmas

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner, Ali Akbar Bhinder has visited different churches of the city to review security arrangements in view of coming Christmas.

District Police Officer, (DPO) Bilal Iftikhar Kiani accomanied the deputy commissioner.

They met with Bishp Dr Andrias and Father Yousaf Jarh in Sant Marten Church .

The DC ensured that the christian community would celebrate X mas with peace and security.

The DPO issued orders to make fool proof security arrangements.

APP/dba/378

