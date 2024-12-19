DC Visits Churches In View Of Coming Christmas
Muhammad Irfan Published December 19, 2024 | 11:20 AM
JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner, Ali Akbar Bhinder has visited different churches of the city to review security arrangements in view of coming Christmas.
District Police Officer, (DPO) Bilal Iftikhar Kiani accomanied the deputy commissioner.
They met with Bishp Dr Andrias and Father Yousaf Jarh in Sant Marten Church .
The DC ensured that the christian community would celebrate X mas with peace and security.
The DPO issued orders to make fool proof security arrangements.
APP/dba/378
Recent Stories
ADNOC L&S adds 20 offshore assets in 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 December 2024
2024 UCI Urban Cycling World Championships: Spain win mixed team event in trials
OPEC Fund signs €50 million loan agreement with Montenegro
Arab League calls for adopting 'Arab Reading Challenge' as teaching curriculum
ENOC Group, Drive Terra announce strategic partnership to revolutionise e-bike i ..
ACRES 2025's Egypt pavilion features over 400 property projects
Real Madrid beat Pachuca to win Intercontinental Cup
DP World kicks off maritime construction at new $1.2 billion port in Senegal
CBUAE lowers interest rates by 25 basis points
Federal Reserve cuts interest rates by 0.25 percentage points
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Keep kids safe against winter's deadly chest infections: Experts3 minutes ago
-
DC Visits churches in view of coming Christmas3 minutes ago
-
PML-N for comprehensive social media regulations3 minutes ago
-
Kashmir likely to continue facing dry, cold weather until December 2613 minutes ago
-
Educational development vital for national success: Asif Ali13 minutes ago
-
Truck crushes car, killed 2 in Karachi23 minutes ago
-
Final candidate list announced for Haripur Press Club elections 2024-2523 minutes ago
-
One killed, 5 injured as over-speeding car runs over 2 motorcyclists in Mirpur23 minutes ago
-
US sanctions on NDC, commercial entities biased, defy security objectives: FO2 hours ago
-
President, PM laud security forces for eliminating 11 Khwarij in different operations11 hours ago
-
China playing key role in development, prosperity of Balochistan: Chairman Standing Committee on Def ..11 hours ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi lauds security forces for major successes against Khariji terrorists in KP12 hours ago