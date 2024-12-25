DC visits churches to check Christmas security

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (retd) Nadeem Nasir visited various churches on the Christmas Day to check security arrangements and ensure a peaceful environment for celebrations.

He directed the security personnel to perform their duties vigilantly and keep vigil eye on the movement of suspect elements to foil nefarious designs of the miscreants.

During visit, the Deputy Commissioner extended Christmas greetings to Christian community and said that the entire nation showcased interfaith harmony, unity and brotherhood.

He said that district administration was commitment to protect the rights of minorities by providing them possible support at both social and governmental levels.

He said that comprehensive security and administrative arrangements were made to enable the Christian community to celebrate Christmas with enthusiasm and safety.

In his Quaid-e-Azam Day message, the Deputy Commissioner paid rich tributes to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and termed him as a towering personality who created a separate homeland and fostered unity among the people.

He praised Jinnah’s unparalleled leadership, calling it a historic example of greatness and capability.

He also expressed gratitude for having a leader like Quaid-e-Azam, whose remarkable achievements continued to inspire the nation.