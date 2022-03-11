UrduPoint.com

DC Visits City Areas, Checks Cleanliness

DC visits city areas, checks cleanliness

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Shehzad visited various city areas and checked cleanliness situation.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) Bilal Feroz Joya and others were also present.

The DC went to Partab Nagar, Gaushala Chowk, Nazim Abad A and B block and other areas and checked the presence of sanitary workers.

He said that the cleaning process should be completed in the city before the commencement of normal life.

He directed the FWMC to dispose of garbage in a safe manner and said that attendance of sanitary workers should be monitored regularly.

He also distributed awareness pamphlets among residents and appealed them to cooperate with cleanliness team.

>