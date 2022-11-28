UrduPoint.com

DC Visits City Areas, Inspects Polio Workers Performance

Umer Jamshaid Published November 28, 2022 | 05:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali visited various areas of the city including Anarkali, Dhobi Mandi and Union Council-72 on Monday and checked working of the anti-polio teams on the first day of the week-long polio vaccination drive.

The anti-polio campaign in the provincial capital started on Nov 28. Over two million children under the age of five years would be administered polio vaccine in the city.

The deputy commissioner checked tele-sheets and fingerprints of children.

He talked to parents and elders of the area. He also reviewed the attendance of staff and related activities and evaluated performance of the teams.

The DC directed the field workers to utilise all available resources to achieve the target, adding that those children who were left today should be given priority the next day for vaccination.

He urged parents to fulfill their responsibility by allowing health workers to inoculate anti-polio vaccine for their healthy life and making Pakistan a polio-free country.

