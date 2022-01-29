DC visits city areas, reviewed sanitation situation

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Hussain Panhwar Saturday visited different areas of the city and reviewed the sanitation situation on complaints of general public.

According to a handout issued by the District Information office, DC also visited Government Girls Degree College where sewerage water was accumulated at the main gate of college.

He expressed his anger over the situation and directed the Municipal Officer to clean the gate within a period of two days and instructed that sewerage water should not accumulate here again.

DC instructed officials of Roads Department to construct the damaged road area in front of College gate and issued notices to concerned persons against encroachments adjacent to Degree College including Caféteria.

During a visit to Girls Degree College, the Deputy Commissioner appreciated the cleanliness of the interior of the college and assured the principal for cooperation in resolving development issues.

Later DC visited areas of Gharibabad, Ghulam Rasool Shah Colony, Maryam Road and other colonies and inspected sanitation conditions.