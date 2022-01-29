UrduPoint.com

DC Visits City Areas, Reviewed Sanitation Situation

Faizan Hashmi Published January 29, 2022 | 05:30 PM

DC visits city areas, reviewed sanitation situation

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Hussain Panhwar Saturday visited different areas of the city and reviewed the sanitation situation on complaints of general public.

According to a handout issued by the District Information office, DC also visited Government Girls Degree College where sewerage water was accumulated at the main gate of college.

He expressed his anger over the situation and directed the Municipal Officer to clean the gate within a period of two days and instructed that sewerage water should not accumulate here again.

DC instructed officials of Roads Department to construct the damaged road area in front of College gate and issued notices to concerned persons against encroachments adjacent to Degree College including Caféteria.

During a visit to Girls Degree College, the Deputy Commissioner appreciated the cleanliness of the interior of the college and assured the principal for cooperation in resolving development issues.

Later DC visited areas of Gharibabad, Ghulam Rasool Shah Colony, Maryam Road and other colonies and inspected sanitation conditions.

Related Topics

Water Visit Road Government

Recent Stories

Top court issues detailed verdict in Justice Isa c ..

Top court issues detailed verdict in Justice Isa case

10 minutes ago
 Mahira Khan extends good wishes to Indian actor Mo ..

Mahira Khan extends good wishes to Indian actor Mouni Roy

33 minutes ago
 Putin Instructs Russian Parliament to Consider Bil ..

Putin Instructs Russian Parliament to Consider Bill Clarifying Concept of Tortur ..

32 minutes ago
 Shanghai's auto exports hit record high

Shanghai's auto exports hit record high

32 minutes ago
 China to raise retail fuel prices

China to raise retail fuel prices

32 minutes ago
 PSL 2022: Karachi Kings, Gladiators to lock horns ..

PSL 2022: Karachi Kings, Gladiators to lock horns today

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>