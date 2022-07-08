UrduPoint.com

DC Visits City Areas, Reviews Drainage Of Rain Water From Localities

Muhammad Irfan Published July 08, 2022 | 04:30 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2022 ) :The Deputy Commissioner and DG HDA Fawad Ghaffar Soomro visited different areas of the city late Thursday night and inspected the work of draining the water accumulated on the roads due to rains.

Fuad Soomro accompanied by the Assistant Commissioner and Mukhtiarkar City visited different areas of Taluka City and inspected the rainwater drainage works.

On this occasion, the DC directed the concerned authorities to drain out the accumulated rain water from low lying areas without any delay so that the citizens could be saved from trouble.

He directed the Hesco officials to ensure uninterrupted power supply to the pumping stations for drainage of rain water.

