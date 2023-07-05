DC visits city areas, reviews drainage of rainwater

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Lahore Rafia Haidar visited various parts of the provincial capital on Wednesday early morning after heavy rain spell and reviewed the drainage operations in Waris road, The Mall, Qartaba Chowk, Captain Mubeen Shaheed Underpass, Gulbarg, Makkah Colony and Ferozpur road.

She said that WASA had made all 105 disposal stations and MCL 109 water pumps operational to ensure the speedy disposal of rainwater during the current Monsoon rains in the city.

She said that citizens could also call Wasa helpline in case of any emergency or may tag on our social media page. She directed the officers concerned to remain present in the field, ensuring the prompt drainage of stagnant or rainwater from low lying areas and underpasses. She said the process of drainage of rainwater continued through suction machines, excavators and de-watering sets.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioners also remained present in the field and monitored the process of drainage of rainwater in their jurisdiction.

AC Raiwind Khurram Hameed visited Multan road, Sunder and Raiwind area; Assistant Commissioner city Wasiq Abbas visited the Qartaba Chowk, GPO and Islampura; Assistant Commissioner Shalimar Sharina Janjua visited Bibi Pak Daman and Mehmood Booti road; Assistant Commissioner Model Town Sahibzada Yousaf visited Central business District, Qaddafi and surrounding areas and Assistant Commissioner Cantt Muhammad Murtaza visited Sadr Cantt and R.A Bazar.

"All the officers and officials concerned should work together to cope with rainwaterduring the Monsoon season", she added.