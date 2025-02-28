DC Visits City Areas, Reviews Plantation Campaign
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr. Farhan Farooq reviewed the green-belts at various locations in Bahawalpur city and issued instructions to further improve the growth and watering of seasonal flowers and plants in the flowerbeds.
Parks and Horticulture Authority Director General Rubina Iqbal Abbasi, Assistant Commissioner City, and the Chief Officer of the District Council were also present. The DC stated that beautiful and colorful flowers should be transferred to various locations in the city, including intersections, parks, and green belts, as soon as possible to provide a pleasant environment for the citizens.
DG PHA informed the Deputy Commissioner that various types of seasonal flowers and plants are being prepared in the PHA nursery, which are being planted in phases at important locations in the city. She further mentioned that special teams have also been formed for the care of flowers to enhance the city's beauty. The Deputy Commissioner instructed that during the transfer of seasonal flowers, special attention should be paid to quality and arrangement, and that the beautification of green belts, parks, and intersections should be carried out while considering modern requirements to further enhance the city's beauty.
