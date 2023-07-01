Open Menu

DC Visits City Areas To Check Cleanliness Operation On 3rd Eid Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 01, 2023 | 08:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2023 ) :District Administration Lahore is mobilized to ensure the cleanliness operation also on the 3rd day of Eid-Ul-Adha.

Deputy Commissioner Lahore Rafia Haidar here Saturday visited various areas including Ghari Shahu, Mughalpura, Harbanspura, Walton and various others to inspect the cleanliness operation and waste disposal process.

On the occasion, she told media that on the 3rd day of Eid-Ul-Adha, the process to dispose of sacrificial animals' waste was continued. She said that waste was being collected at 106 temporary collection points and taken to dumping sites.

The deputy commissioner said that so far 48,000 tons of waste have been disposed of in the first two days of Eid-Ul-Adha.

She added after lifting the waste of sacrificial animals, the temporary points would be completely cleaned. She said that remnants of the filth should be removed through washing so that the citizens were not bothered by the foul. She stated that phenyl and lime spraying was also being done to eliminate germs, adding that rose water would also be sprinkled, after cleanliness operation. Rafia Haider said, "We are grateful to the citizens for providing space for temporary collection points on the eve of Eid-Ul-Adha."

