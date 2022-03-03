DC visits city areas to check performance of Polio teams

Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq Thursday directed the health officials to strictly monitor the anti-polio campaign while staying in the field to avoid any chance of irregularities in it

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq Thursday directed the health officials to strictly monitor the anti-polio campaign while staying in the field to avoid any chance of irregularities in it.

He said this while inspecting the various areas of the city, including Pandora, to check the working of polio teams in the field on the fourth day of the ongoing five-day anti-polio drive that started in Rawalpindi district on February 28.

He also visited various homes in the area and said that the purpose of his visit was to restore people's confidence so that they could protect their children from this crippling disease by getting them vaccinated against polio without fear or danger.

He directed the health officials to give special attention to Polio refusal cases and persuade their parents with arguments that the vaccine was not harmful.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Headquarters) Marzia Saleem, Chief Officer Health, District Health Officer Dr Ehsan Ghani and other concerned officers also accompanied the deputy commissioner.