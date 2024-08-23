DC visits city areas to inspect cleanliness

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) The 'Clean Punjab Programme' is underway throughout the district under Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif's vision.

In this regard, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa visited various areas of the city. He instructed the relevant officers and staff to ensure that cleanliness work was carried out regularly. He emphasised that officers from the Bahawalpur Waste Management Company should enhance field monitoring and keep the cleaning staff active. During the visit, he assessed the cleanliness situation within residential areas and business centers throughout the city as part of the Clean Punjab campaign. Chief Executive Officer Muhammad Naeem Akhtar and Assistant Manager Operations Tanveer Ahmed Minhas accompanied him.

During his visit to the old city, the DC made an unannounced inspection of Union Council No. 12, Mohalla Chishtian, and Mohalla Nawaban reviewing cleanliness arrangements in the relevant areas. He inquired with residents and business owners about the cleanliness efforts in their areas.

While speaking with citizens, he stated that maintaining a clean environment is not solely the responsibility of one organisation; rather, every individual living in society must contribute to cleanliness. He urged citizens to keep two trash bins in their homes and shops, promoting the practice of separating wet and dry waste to facilitate its recyclability.