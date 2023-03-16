UrduPoint.com

DC Visits City Areas To Inspect WASA's Arrangements To Clear Rain Water

Faizan Hashmi Published March 16, 2023 | 04:50 PM

DC visits city areas to inspect WASA's arrangements to clear rain water

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Hassan Waqar Cheema here on Thursday visited different city areas and inspected arrangements made by Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) to drain out rain water.

Managing Director (MD) WASA Rawalpindi Mohammad Tanveer was also present on the occasion.

The DC inspected WASA's operation to clear stagnant rain water in different areas particularly at Nullah Lai near Gwalmandi Bridge, Liaquat Bagh, Committee Chowk Underpass, Sadiqabad and Murree Road.

The DC said that section 144 was being enforced particularly in adjacent areas of Nullah Lai in view of the rains and FIRs would be lodged against those found throwing garbage and building material in the Nullah.

The building inspectors of the Municipal Corporation had been directed to take strict action against those throwing garbage and solid waste in Nullah Lai, he added.

The cleanliness work of the Nullah Lai and other drains of the town would be completed before monsoon, the DC added.

Hassan Waqar Cheema appreciated performance of WASA officials who were clearing stagnant rain water particularly from low lying areas during rain.

While briefing the DC about WASA arrangements finalized to clear rain water, the MD informed that WASA was on high alert following the Met department's rain forecast.

