DC visits city areas to monitor situation after rain

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq here on Monday visited different areas of Rawalpindi city to monitor the situation after rain.

According to a district administration spokesman, the DC also checked the teams of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) and Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) working in the field to clear stagnant rain water.

The spokesman informed that the DC during a visit here the other day also inspected machinery of WASA including de-watering sets, jetting & sucking machines and water boozers.

Tahir Farooq had also visited Gawalmandi area to review ongoing dredging and de-silting work started by WASA to clean Nullah Lai.

On the occasion, the DC was briefed that WASA had completed overhauling of all the operational machinery.

The cleaning work of Nullah Lai would also be completed soon as the Punjab government had provided a grant of Rs 30 million for Nullah Lai cleanliness work, he added.

WASA Rawalpindi was working to clean Nullah Lai from Katarian bridge to Gawalmandi area, he said.

The obstacles in the flow of water under and around the bridges were being removed. The silt and solid waste dumps in Nullah Lai were also being lifted utilizing heavy machinery, he added.

The spokesman said that the cleaning work of Nulla Lai would be completed before the start of monsoon.

He further said that WASA Rawalpindi had finalized the monsoon 2022 plan like every year which included cleaning of sewerage lines, annual cleaning of Nullah Lai as well as inspection of WASA machinery.

The DC Rawalpindi while instructing the authorities concerned said that the work of cleaning the drains should be completed on time, so that Rawalpindi city could be saved from floods devastation.