DC visits city areas to review performance of Sindh Solid Waste Management Board

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro visited different areas of the city along with the officers of Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) on Tuesday to review the performance of the board.

On the occasion, the DC reviewed the ongoing work of the board in Taluka Qasimabad, Latifabad and other areas and expressed satisfaction over the performance of the board.

The DC directed that cleanliness of the city should be ensured at all costs and warned that no lapse in this regard would be tolerated.

Providing a clean environment to the citizens is the Primary responsibility of the administration, DC said.