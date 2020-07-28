DC visits city bazaars to review lockdown situation

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali reached at the city bazaars around Chowk Clock Tower to review the implementation of the coronavirus-related lockdown.

Assistant Commissioner City Syed Ayub Bukhari, District Police, Pak Army and Rangers were also present.

The DC said that the lockdown would be implemented as per the instructions of the government, and the businesspeople should cooperate in this regard.

He also met traders present on the spot and stressed the need to implement the government decision of lockdown.

He asked the district administration officials to visit markets and bazaars regularly to check implementation of lockdown and seal the shop over violations.

He asked the police and other law-enforcement agencies to take action against the violators. He said that the cooperation of people was also very important to tackle the challenges of coronavirus.

He appealed to citizens to stay at home to avoid going out unnecessarily and use a face mask when going out in extreme need.