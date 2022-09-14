UrduPoint.com

DC Visits City Hospitals To Inspect Facilities For Dengue Patients

Umer Jamshaid Published September 14, 2022 | 08:16 PM

DC visits city hospitals to inspect facilities for dengue patients

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Tahir Farooq on Wednesday paid a visit to the Benazir Bhutto and District Headquarters Hospital to check the facilities provided to the patients at dengue wards

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Tahir Farooq on Wednesday paid a visit to the Benazir Bhutto and District Headquarters Hospital to check the facilities provided to the patients at dengue wards.

The DC interacted with the patients who arrived for treatment and directed the hospital's administration to provide maximum treatment to the patients.

Tahir also directed the hospital's administration to ensure the availability of the required medicines and added to keep all the necessary machinery functional in the hospital.

The DC said that dengue was an infectious disease transmitted by mosquitos and advised the residents to wear socks and full sleeves, especially in the wee hours and in the evening, to prevent mosquitoes from biting.

He said that the prevailing weather was suitable for breeding dengue larvae and asked the concerned to remove stagnant water in outdoor and household settings to stop mosquitoes from breeding.

