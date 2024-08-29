Open Menu

DC Visits City In Rain

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 29, 2024 | 02:10 PM

DC visits city in rain

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Nadeem Nasir visited various parts of the city during heavy

rain to check arrangements to drain the rainwater on Thursday.

He went to Samundri Road, Susan Road, Eid Gah Road, Civil Lines, Iqbal Stadium, Canal Road,

Jhal Khanuana Chowk, Narrwala Road, Sargodha Road and underpasses besides checking

working of the Wasa.

He directed that teams should remain in the field to ensure drainage of rainwater.

The deputy commissioner was briefed that the Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) was

using all possible resources for speedy drainage of rainwater.

Related Topics

Water Road Sargodha Nasir Samundri All

Recent Stories

Pakistan’s Foreign reserves go up by $10.89m las ..

Pakistan’s Foreign reserves go up by $10.89m last, says SBP

3 hours ago
 PakVsBan: Jason Gillespie confirms 12-member squad ..

PakVsBan: Jason Gillespie confirms 12-member squad for second Test

4 hours ago
 Shehbaz Sharif may go missing after stepping down ..

Shehbaz Sharif may go missing after stepping down if Plan B activated: Imran Kha ..

4 hours ago
 KP Govt to establish independent inquiry commissio ..

KP Govt to establish independent inquiry commission to probe May 9 riots

4 hours ago
 Telenor Pakistan Advances Telecom Sustainability w ..

Telenor Pakistan Advances Telecom Sustainability with Pakistan’s First Low-Car ..

5 hours ago
 PM in Quetta to review security situation in Baloc ..

PM in Quetta to review security situation in Balochistan

7 hours ago
New advisory for Hajj 2025: Sick pilgrims will not ..

New advisory for Hajj 2025: Sick pilgrims will not be allowed travel

8 hours ago
 Pakistan confirms invitation to Indian PM Modi for ..

Pakistan confirms invitation to Indian PM Modi for SCO summit

9 hours ago

Over 3,500 Mineral Reserves Geo-Tagged Under PITB’s Chief Inspectorate of Mine ..

9 hours ago
 realme 828 Fan Festival 2024: Make it real – Cel ..

Realme 828 Fan Festival 2024: Make it real – Celebrate with realme in Pakistan ..

10 hours ago
 MET offices issues cyclone alert, more rains in Si ..

MET offices issues cyclone alert, more rains in Sindh

10 hours ago
 Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude hits Islamabad, other ..

Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude hits Islamabad, other cities

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan