DC Visits City In Rain
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 29, 2024 | 02:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Nadeem Nasir visited various parts of the city during heavy
rain to check arrangements to drain the rainwater on Thursday.
He went to Samundri Road, Susan Road, Eid Gah Road, Civil Lines, Iqbal Stadium, Canal Road,
Jhal Khanuana Chowk, Narrwala Road, Sargodha Road and underpasses besides checking
working of the Wasa.
He directed that teams should remain in the field to ensure drainage of rainwater.
The deputy commissioner was briefed that the Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) was
using all possible resources for speedy drainage of rainwater.
Recent Stories
Pakistan’s Foreign reserves go up by $10.89m last, says SBP
PakVsBan: Jason Gillespie confirms 12-member squad for second Test
Shehbaz Sharif may go missing after stepping down if Plan B activated: Imran Kha ..
KP Govt to establish independent inquiry commission to probe May 9 riots
Telenor Pakistan Advances Telecom Sustainability with Pakistan’s First Low-Car ..
PM in Quetta to review security situation in Balochistan
New advisory for Hajj 2025: Sick pilgrims will not be allowed travel
Pakistan confirms invitation to Indian PM Modi for SCO summit
Over 3,500 Mineral Reserves Geo-Tagged Under PITB’s Chief Inspectorate of Mine ..
Realme 828 Fan Festival 2024: Make it real – Celebrate with realme in Pakistan ..
MET offices issues cyclone alert, more rains in Sindh
Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude hits Islamabad, other cities
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Policeman martyred, two injured in operation against bandits in Katcha Areas18 minutes ago
-
Cyber terrorism case: LHC grants 10-day protective bail to Aliya Hamza28 minutes ago
-
Street Football Children team Pakistan's pride; Rana Mashhood48 minutes ago
-
APHC leaders pay tribute to Syed Ali Gilani on martyrdom anniversary48 minutes ago
-
PACCI demands to end imposition of 2 % Cess on export from KP58 minutes ago
-
MoFEPT announces designated routes of Pink Bus Service58 minutes ago
-
PM chairs high level meeting of political parties' leaders58 minutes ago
-
Online registration system for private societies being developed: SMBR58 minutes ago
-
Moazzam Jah Ansari assumes charge as IG Balochistan1 hour ago
-
CM appoints parliamentary secretaries in Punjab1 hour ago
-
PHSA arranges seminar on stress management1 hour ago
-
KP Registration of Brick Kilns bill 2024 approved1 hour ago