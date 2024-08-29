DC visits city in rain

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Nadeem Nasir visited various parts of the city during heavy

rain to check arrangements to drain the rainwater on Thursday.

He went to Samundri Road, Susan Road, Eid Gah Road, Civil Lines, Iqbal Stadium, Canal Road,

Jhal Khanuana Chowk, Narrwala Road, Sargodha Road and underpasses besides checking

working of the Wasa.

He directed that teams should remain in the field to ensure drainage of rainwater.

The deputy commissioner was briefed that the Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) was

using all possible resources for speedy drainage of rainwater.