DC visits city, inspects drainage of rainwater

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Imran Qureshi on Thursday visited various areas of the city after heavy rain and inspected the drainage system of rainwater.

The DC directed the chief officer Municipal Corporation to drain out rainwater from low-lying areas at the earliest.

He visited Qenchi Morh, Tahli Chowk, Lorry Adda Road, Zafarullah Chowk, Stadium Road, Civil Hospital Chowk, City Road, Gol Chowk, Kutchery Bazaar and Khushab Road.

Chief officer Municipal Corporation Tariq Proya said sanitary staff and supervisors werealert at all 13 disposals of the city and disposals remained functional.

The DC appreciated performance of Chief OfficerTariq Proya and his team.