DC visits city markets, Ramazan bazaars to check availability of subsidized flour

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi, Tahir Farooq here on Friday visited different city markets and, Dhoke Munshi and Murree Road Ramazan Bazaars to check availability of subsidized flour

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi, Tahir Farooq here on Friday visited different city markets and, Dhoke Munshi and Murree Road Ramazan Bazaars to check availability of subsidized flour.

According to a district administration spokesman, the DC also checked rate lists of essential commodities and availability of sugar, ghee and flour on new notified rates at Ramazan Bazaars.

The DC also checked the quality of fruits, vegetables and essential commodities and inspected the Agriculture Fair price Shop.

He directed the stallholders to prominently display rate lists at the stalls and instructed the concerned officers to ensure cleanliness of the bazaar on daily basis.

The spokesman informed that sugar, flour, vegetables, fruits, chicken, beef, mutton, gram flour, pulses, spices and several other products were available at Ramazan Bazaars at economical prices.

The administration, on the directives of the government, was ensuring supply of 10 kg wheat flour bag at Rs 400 to the citizens, he added.