DC visits city markets to check SOPs violations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Capt (Retd) Monday visited various markets in the city to check implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to combat COVID-19 at markets.

The DC advised citizens to avoid going to crowded places, stay at homes and follow safety measures issued by the government for their safety.

He urged shopkeepers to follow all instructions and measures to controlCovid-19 spread, else their shops would be sealed.