Open Menu

DC Visits City, Monitors Rainwater Drainage

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 28, 2024 | 02:50 PM

DC visits city, monitors rainwater drainage

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Waseem visited various areas of the city

on Wednesday and reviewed the situation after four-hour rain besides mobilizing the

departments.

According to a spokesman for the district administration, the DC visited low-lying areas,

markets, main roads and disposal sites across the city and personally monitored

drainage of rainwater.

Additional commissioners and assistant Commissioners with officials remained in their

respective areas and utilized machinery to provide relief to the public.

Recent Stories

Khawaja Salman visits Rana Tanveer's residence to ..

Khawaja Salman visits Rana Tanveer's residence to condole his brother's death

6 minutes ago
 Health secretary orders comprehensive review of te ..

Health secretary orders comprehensive review of teaching hospitals

6 minutes ago
 Power minister forms committee to convert imported ..

Power minister forms committee to convert imported coal IPPs on Thar coal

6 minutes ago
 PCB confirms schedule of Champions One-Day Cup

PCB confirms schedule of Champions One-Day Cup

40 minutes ago
 AJK's acting President Latif Akbar condoles the de ..

AJK's acting President Latif Akbar condoles the demise of ex-AJK Minister Chaudh ..

20 minutes ago
 Musadiq urges businessmen, traders to pay taxes to ..

Musadiq urges businessmen, traders to pay taxes to strengthen country's economy

20 minutes ago
South Africa women to play three T20Is in Pakistan ..

South Africa women to play three T20Is in Pakistan ahead of World Cup

52 minutes ago
 Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi meets Indri ..

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi meets Indrika Ratwatte

16 minutes ago
 Two killed, three injured in Bahawalnagar roof col ..

Two killed, three injured in Bahawalnagar roof collapse incident

16 minutes ago
 Edu boards directed to announce SSC, HSC part-II r ..

Edu boards directed to announce SSC, HSC part-II results by Sept 15

16 minutes ago
 Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandukhail for st ..

Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandukhail for strengthening sports dept for in ..

16 minutes ago
 PMD warns of GLOF, flash floods and landslides in ..

PMD warns of GLOF, flash floods and landslides in vulnerable areas

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan