DC visits city, monitors rainwater drainage

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Waseem visited various areas of the city

on Wednesday and reviewed the situation after four-hour rain besides mobilizing the

departments.

According to a spokesman for the district administration, the DC visited low-lying areas,

markets, main roads and disposal sites across the city and personally monitored

drainage of rainwater.

Additional commissioners and assistant Commissioners with officials remained in their

respective areas and utilized machinery to provide relief to the public.