DC Visits City Terminal, Checks Cleanliness In Passenger Area

February 12, 2023

DC visits city terminal, checks cleanliness in passenger area

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Annan Qamar paid a surprise visit to City Transport Terminal and General Bus Stand here on Sunday to check cleanliness situation at passenger area of both sites.

He also reviewed availability of essential items at hotels, shops and stalls in addition to checking display of their rate lists at prominent places.

He also checked lighting and decoration of passenger waiting area at General Bus Stand and directed its management to improve facilities being provided to passengers.

He also ordered for providing comfortable travel facilities to passengers and said that strict action would be taken against drivers found involved in overcharging or overloading of vehicles.

Earlier, the DC also chaired a meeting of additional deputy commissioners and assistant commissioners and directed them to perform duties to provide maximum relief to masses according to the vision of the government.

He also directed them to ensure high quality service at Tehsil level and in this connection he would positively visit the Tehsil areas to check performance of the departments and their officers.

He stressed the need for true implementation on price control mechanism and directed the additional deputy commissioners and assistant commissioners to inspect flour sale points on daily basis. In this connection, he also assigned tasks to additional deputy commissioners and assistant commissioners.

