DC Visits City To Review Projects

Sumaira FH Published June 27, 2024 | 04:10 PM

DC visits city to review projects

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Zain-ul-Abideen Memon conducted visits to various ongoing schemes and projects across the city to review pace of work.

He was accompanied by Assistant Commissioner Latifabad Saud Ahmed, Municipal Commissioner Jam Zahoor Lakhan, Managing Director WASA Zahid Khemtio and other officials.

The team, led by Deputy Commissioner, inspected the development work underway on Auto Bhan Road. The WASA engineer Muhammad Ali Beg briefed them on the challenges encountered and the progress made so far.

Later, they evaluated the cleaning operations of drains and sewage lines at Guru Nagar Chowk, where the Town Municipal Commissioner provided updates on the condition of the drains.

Subsequently, DC visited the areas of Faqeer Ka Pir and Choori Bazaar to oversee efforts to streamline the sewerage system. He directed all relevant authorities to ensure effective measures for the prompt drainage of rainwater from these areas, in anticipation of possible rainfall.

