DC Visits City To Review Steps Of Wasa To Drain Out Rainwater

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 09:05 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali directed the Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) to take steps to drain out rainwater from roads and low-lying areas of the city.

He was checking situation of stagnant rainwater in various parts of the city on Wednesday.

He visited Sammundari Road, Allama Iqbal Colony, Narwala Road, Jail Road, Bashir Nizami Chowk, Abdul Rasheed Ghazi Chowk, Iqbal Stadium, General Bus Stand, Abdullahpur, Satiana Road, Sir Syed Town, Djikot Road, Samanabad, Jhang Road, Jinnah Colony, Guru Nanak Pura, Gulbarg, Canal Road, Jaranwala Road, Ghulam Muhammad Abad.

He directed the Wasa officers to stay in the field during rains and monitor the removal of rainwater.

Meanwhile, the deputy commissioner also directed the chief traffic officer to issue special instructionsto traffic wardens for a smooth flow of traffic on roads.

