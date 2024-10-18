Open Menu

DC Visits City Transport Terminal To Improve Facilities

Umer Jamshaid Published October 18, 2024 | 08:12 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (Retired) Nadeem Nasir has visited City Transport Terminal here on Friday and reviewed various facilities there.

He checked cleanliness condition at the city terminal and directed the terminal manager to improve it up to the mark. He also reviewed sale of various commodities at hotels, shops and stalls and warned the shopkeepers that overcharging and profiteering would not be tolerated at all.

He also directed the terminal management to ensure rehabilitation and renovation of passengers’ waiting area in addition to improving the condition of lights and chairs there.

He also interacted with the passengers and inquired them about the fares charged on different routes. He warned the drivers and conductors of the transport vehicles that strict action would be taken if the fare was overcharged from the passengers.

Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Tariq Mehmood Gill briefed the Deputy Commissioner about performance of the city transport terminal.

