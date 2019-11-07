DC visits Civil Defence office surprisingly

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali conducted surprise inspections of the district civil defence office and checked attendance of the staff.

He ordered to issue show cause notice to Civil Defence Officer and other absent staff.

He said that he was regularly inspecting the departments of district government for bringing improvement in connection with the attendance and service delivery.

He said that there was no room for the officers of poor performance in this district.