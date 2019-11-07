UrduPoint.com
DC Visits Civil Defence Office Surprisingly

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 12:50 AM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali conducted surprise inspections of the district civil defence office and checked attendance of the staff.

He ordered to issue show cause notice to Civil Defence Officer and other absent staff.

He said that he was regularly inspecting the departments of district government for bringing improvement in connection with the attendance and service delivery.

He said that there was no room for the officers of poor performance in this district.

