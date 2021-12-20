UrduPoint.com

DC Visits Civil Hospital, Reviews Corona Vaccination Process,

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Irfan Salam on Monday paid a surprise visit to Civil Hospital jati and Basic health center Begna mori and reviewed corona vaccination process and health facilities being provided to people

SUJAWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Irfan Salam on Monday paid a surprise visit to Civil Hospital jati and Basic health center Begna mori and reviewed corona vaccination process and health facilities being provided to people. According to a press release issued by District Information office, DC inspected different sections of Health centers and directed Doctors and staff to not allow patients and their attendants in OPD without corona vaccination cards.

DC stressed the need to ensure implementation of SOPs in the wake of rapid spread of coronavirus variants in different countries of the world so that people could be saved from deadly virus.

DC also reviewed repairing work of the indoor section of jaati hospital and expressed his anguish at the slow pace of work.

Later, he visited Nadra office jati and directed management to not allow people in office without corona vaccination card to contain the spread of coronavirus.

