DC visits Civil Hospital to inspect medical facilities

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) Deputy Commissioner, Muhammad Hussain on Friday paid a surprise visit to Civil Hospital to examine provision of medical facilities to the patients in Usta Muhammad.

During the visit, MS Dr. Abdul Jabbar Soomro informed them about the medical facilities and problems faced in the civil hospital. DC said that steps should be taken to provide medical assistance to the people coming from the nearby areas of adding that no compromise on absence would be accepted.

He added that we must cooperate to keep providing services to the suffering humanity. The employees who have been given responsibility by the government and are receiving benefits are required to carry out their professional tasks well.

He said that the district administration would encourage those who perform better in the interest of the people in all departments. Apart from this, Deputy Commissioner Usta Muhammad Muhammad Hussain chaired a meeting of the District Task Force Committee at the Deputy Commissioner's Office, The meeting was attended by Dr. Srichand, DDH, Dr. Mumtaz, Immunization Officer, Dr. Abdul Ghaffar Solangi, Staff Officer, Dr. Abdul Jabbar Soomro and other officers.

The meeting was reviewed in detail of activities including activation of vaccination coverage coordination activities, suspected cases of measles and NNT, enhancement of EPI coverage, cold chain management and defunct EPI centers.