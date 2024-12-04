DC visits Clinic on Wheels in Islami Colony area

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Dr. Farhan Farooq made a surprise visit to Islami Colony Bahawalpur and reviewed the medical facilities being provided to patients at the 'Clinic on Wheels', established on the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

The health chief executive officer (CEO) also accompanied him during this visit.

The DC met patients coming to the hospital for treatment and inquired about the medical facilities provided to them.

He said that doctors and paramedical staff should play their role in ensuring better medical facilities are available. The CEO of Health reported that patients are being examined and provided with medications on a daily basis under the "Clinic on Wheels" initiative. Additionally, ultrasound and other medical facilities, as well as population welfare services, are also being provided.