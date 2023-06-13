DC visits coastal areas of Sujawal district to review Cyclone arrangements

The Deputy Commissioner Imtiaz Ali Abro on Tuesday visited the coastal belt of Shah Bandar, Jati and Khaaro Chaan to review arrangements made for shifting people to safer places and relief camps

SUJAWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Imtiaz Ali Abro on Tuesday visited the coastal belt of Shah Bandar, Jati and Khaaro Chaan to review arrangements made for shifting people to safer places and relief camps.

Deputy Commissioner said that keeping in view of Cyclone Biporjoy District administration has started relief and rescue activities with the help of Pakistan Army, Navy, Rangers, Coast Guard and other relevant departments so that precious lives of people could be saved.

He said that in this connection relief camps have been established in Government High Schools of Sujawal, Jati and Begna mori to accommodate over 1000 people.

DC said that about affectees have so far been shifted to relief camps from different relief camps where cooked food, tarpals, health kits and other necessary items were being provided.

He said that district administration was carrying out a campaign to motivate people to shift to safer places through Assistant Commissioners, Mukhtiarkars, elected representatives and notables of the area.