DC visits collapsed house in tehsil Balambat

(@FahadShabbir)

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lower Dir, Iftikhar Ahmad on Tuesday visited house that was collapsed due to heavy rains in Andheri, Tehsil Balambat

LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ) ::Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lower Dir, Iftikhar Ahmad on Tuesday visited house that was collapsed due to heavy rains in Andheri, Tehsil Balambat.

He was accompanied by Additional Deputy Commissioner Relief Tariq Hussain, In-charge Rescue 1122, Abrar Ahmad and other concerned officials.

DC also met with injured members of the family and provided them food items, blankets, gas cylinder, water cooler and necessary household items. He also prayed early recovery of injured and assured them full cooperation.

Later, he visited Wali Kandao and met with people that were stranded due to inundated water in the area. Rescue 1122 timely conduced rescue operation and evacuated about thirty stranded people.