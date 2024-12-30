DC Visits College, BHU
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 30, 2024 | 04:00 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Dr. Farhan Farooq paid a surprise visit to the Government College of Special education and Basic Health Center Jhangiwala.
He reviewed cleanliness, tree planting, and other matters at the college, as well as the available medical facilities at the health center.
He inspected the college library and computer lab, along with assessing the cleanliness and tree-planting efforts at the college. Later, the DC inspected the Basic Health Center Jhangiwala and evaluated the medical facilities provided to patients. He directed the staff to provide best possible medical facilities to patients.
