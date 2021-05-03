UrduPoint.com
DC Visits Corona Vaccination Center

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 03rd May 2021 | 06:39 PM

DC visits corona vaccination Center

Deputy Commissioner Kohlu Imran Ibrahim Bangalzai Monday advised the people above 40 years of age to get themselves vaccinated against COVID-19

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Kohlu Imran Ibrahim Bangalzai Monday advised the people above 40 years of age to get themselves vaccinated against COVID-19.

During his visit to coronavirus vaccination center at EPI office, he said the citizens should not delay in vaccination.

The whole world is worried about the devastation of this pandemic, he said.

On this occasion, the Deputy Commissioner reviewed the record and the process of vaccination. He was also briefed about provision of vaccination facilities and other issues.

District headquarter hospital (DHQ) Medical Superintendent Dr. Asghar Murree, Dr. Ataullah Murree, DSV EPI Mir Ismail Murree, M&E Mir Kaleem Murree were present on the occasion.

