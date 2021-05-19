UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Visits Corona Vaccination Center

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 12:52 AM

DC visits Corona vaccination center

The Deputy Commissioner Umerkot Nadeem-u-Rehman Memon Tuesday visited Corona vaccination centre setup in district head quarter hospital

UMERKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Umerkot Nadeem-u-Rehman Memon Tuesday visited Corona vaccination centre setup in district head quarter hospital.

SSP Umerkot & other officers were also accompanied with him.

DC on the occasion received information about the corona vaccine being administered to people and asked paramedical staff to accelerate the process of vaccination so that people could get maximum vaccination facility. A senior official of Pak Army on the occasion stressed the need to ensure implementation on SOPs including wearing masks and maintain social distancing. Among others SSP, DHO and other officials were also present.

Related Topics

Army

Recent Stories

Ajman Police break Guinness World Record with long ..

26 minutes ago

SEC forms committee to remove encroachments from a ..

57 minutes ago

Arabian Travel Market hosts summit on Saudi touris ..

1 hour ago

Shams screens &#039;218: Behind The Wall of Silenc ..

3 hours ago

UAE denounces Lebanese FM&#039;s statements agains ..

3 hours ago

Global Airport Leaders Forum to focus on digital t ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.