DC visits Corona vaccination center

UMERKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Umerkot Nadeem-u-Rehman Memon Tuesday visited Corona vaccination centre setup in district head quarter hospital.

SSP Umerkot & other officers were also accompanied with him.

DC on the occasion received information about the corona vaccine being administered to people and asked paramedical staff to accelerate the process of vaccination so that people could get maximum vaccination facility. A senior official of Pak Army on the occasion stressed the need to ensure implementation on SOPs including wearing masks and maintain social distancing. Among others SSP, DHO and other officials were also present.